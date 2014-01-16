FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banco Santander prices 300 mln sfr 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Banco Santander prices 300 mln sfr 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Santander Chile (Banco Santander)

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Jan 31, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.034 pct

Issue price 100.3410

Reoffer price 99.8860

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

Payment Date Jan 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0229318107

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

