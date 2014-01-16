New Issue- PKO Finance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower PKO Finance AB (publ)
Guarantor Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
Polski Spolka Akcyjna
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2019
Coupon 2.324 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 154.7bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
