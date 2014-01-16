New Issue- PKO Finance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower PKO Finance AB (publ)

Guarantor Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank

Polski Spolka Akcyjna

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2019

Coupon 2.324 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 154.7bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1019818787

