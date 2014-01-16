FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Greenland Hong Kong Holdings prices 1.5 bln Renminbi 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.5 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

ISIN XS1020462930

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

