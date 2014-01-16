FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2028 bond
January 16, 2014

New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2028 bond

Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.50

Reoffer price 99.50

Yield 3.044 pct

Payment Date January 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB69J9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

