CITIC Capital sets up multi-strategy hedge fund
January 17, 2014 / 7:48 AM / 4 years ago

CITIC Capital sets up multi-strategy hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, which is backed by CITIC Group Corp and China sovereign wealth fund CIC said on Friday it has established a multi-strategy hedge fund, CCTrack Solutions.

The fund will target institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia, CITIC Capital said.

CITIC Capital has over $4.3 billion in capital under management. It is owned by China Investment Corporation, China’s sovereign wealth fund; CITIC Group, the largest Chinese conglomerate, through its CITIC International Financial Holdings Ltd and CITIC Pacific Ltd subsidiaries and Qatar Holding LLC. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

