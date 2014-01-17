New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4234

