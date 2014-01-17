FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-HSBC France prices 2.0 bln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014

New Issue-HSBC France prices 2.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower HSBC France SA

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 28bp

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABN Amro, BBVA, Citi, CIBC, Commerzbank,

CA-CIB, Danske Bank, ENBD, Intesa, LLoyds,Mizuho,

Natixis, Nord LB, RBI, RBS, SGBM, SEB & UCI

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011707710

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

