New Issue- Sparebanken prices 450 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Sparebanken Nord Norge
Issue Amount 450 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 24, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp
Reoffer price 99.902
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
