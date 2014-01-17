New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2018 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.627

Reoffer yield 1.729 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

