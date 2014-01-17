FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CAF adds 25 mln SFR to 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CAF adds 25 mln SFR to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 05, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.543

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0225173332

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
