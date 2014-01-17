New Issue- KfW adds 300 mln stg to 2016 bond

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 106.911
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct due September 2016 UKT
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.075 billion sterling
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)