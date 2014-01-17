New Issue- IADB prices $700 mln 2019 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Debt programme
