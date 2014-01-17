New Issue-FGA Capital prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Juan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc
Guarantor FGA Capital SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.911
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 2.899 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BAML, CA-CIB, CITI & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)