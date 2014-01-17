New Issue- CBA prices 350 mln stg 2018 FRN

Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30
Issue price 99.804
Reoffer price 99.804
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 35
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia, RBC
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
