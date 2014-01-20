New Issue-ANZ prices A$100 mln 2020 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date January 03, 2020

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.926

Yield 4.764 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date February 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuers’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1022168907

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)