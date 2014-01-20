New Issue- Daimler AG prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp
Reoffer price 99.94
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
