New Issue- China South City Holdings prices $400 mln 2019 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower China South City Holdings Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date January 29, 2019
Coupon 8.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.999
Yield 8.5 pct
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Citi, HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse and ICBC International
Ratings B (S&P) & B+ (Fitch)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
