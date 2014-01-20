New Issue-Fonterra prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2019 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
Issue Amount 1.25 billion renminbi
Maturity Date January 29, 2019
Coupon 3.6 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.6 pct
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
