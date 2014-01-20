FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fonterra prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2019 bond
January 20, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Fonterra prices 1.25 bln renminbi 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Issue Amount 1.25 billion renminbi

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 3.6 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.6 pct

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

