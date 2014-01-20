New Issue-SBAB prices dual tranche deal

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 27, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 27, 2021
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 83bp
Common terms
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
