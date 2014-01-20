New Issue-SBAB prices dual tranche deal

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 27, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

ISIN XS1022590258

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 27, 2021

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 83bp

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)