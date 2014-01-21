FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond
January 21, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.01

Yield 2.237 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Over 49.5 basis points

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1023039545

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
