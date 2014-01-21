FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Stadshypotek prices 1.25 bln SEK 2017 FRN
January 21, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Stadshypotek prices 1.25 bln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 03, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 11bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005676871

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

