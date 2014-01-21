New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.913

Reoffer yield 1.268 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.8bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CA-CIB, Commerzbank, Nordea Markets &

Belfius

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Belgium

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN BE0002459346

