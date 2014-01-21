New Issue- Value Success prices dual tranche deal

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Value Success International Limited
Guarantor China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 31, 2017
Coupon 4.15 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.15 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi
Maturity Date January 29, 2019
Coupon 4.95 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.95 pct
Common terms
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Standard Chartered
Bank (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Ping An Securities
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
