New Issue- Value Success prices dual tranche deal
#Intel
January 21, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Value Success prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Value Success International Limited

Guarantor China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 4.15 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.15 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 4.95 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.95 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Standard Chartered

Bank (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Ping An Securities

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
