New Issue-NAB adds 50 mln SFR 2018 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 07, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 102.656

Reoffer price 102.656

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 ( Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN CH0234698881

Permanent ISIN CH0188931932

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)