New Issue- Kookmin Bank prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kookmin Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 87.5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,
Societe Generale CIB, Standard Chartered Bank,
KB Investment & Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
