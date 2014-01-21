FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2018 bond
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 10.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.526

Yield 10.15 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN XS1023246843

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

