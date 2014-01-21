New Issue-IBRD prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2018 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 10.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.526
Yield 10.15 pct
Payment Date January 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
