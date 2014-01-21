FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-GE Capital Australia prices A$150 mln 2018 bond
January 21, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-GE Capital Australia prices A$150 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date July 13, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.619

Reoffer price 99.619

Yield 4.225 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1023248203

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
