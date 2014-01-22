New Issue-CFF prices 125 mln SFR 2024 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 19, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.079

Reoffer price 99.329

Payment Date February 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer;s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0234789193

