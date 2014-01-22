FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Intershop prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond
January 22, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Intershop prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intershop Holding AG

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 14, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

