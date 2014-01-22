New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Yield 0.753 pct

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000BRL3173

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)