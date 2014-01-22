FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BPCE SFH prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond
January 22, 2014

New Issue- BPCE SFH prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.444

Yield 1.598 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,

LBBW & NATIXIS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011711845

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

