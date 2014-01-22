New Issue- Rentenbank adds 125 mln stg to 2016 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 105.622

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0587975961

