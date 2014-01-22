New Issue-KfW prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 99.65

Reoffer price 99.65

Yield 9.33 pct

Reoffer price 10 basis points

Spread Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1023447409

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)