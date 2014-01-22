New Issue-KfW prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 99.65
Reoffer price 99.65
Yield 9.33 pct
Reoffer price 10 basis points
Spread Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
