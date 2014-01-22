New Issue-Berlin Hyp prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Yield 1.664 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deka, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BHY1547

