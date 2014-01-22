New Issue-DSB prices $225 mln 2024 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dah Sing Bank (DSB)
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date January 29, 2024
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.191
Spread 375 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct Due 2018 UST
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing HongKong
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
