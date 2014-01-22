New Issue- ENI SPA prices 1.0 bln euro 2029 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ENI SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2029

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.374

Reoffer price 99.374

Reoffer yield 3.68 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & Mitsubishi

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1023703090

