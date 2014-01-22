New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 100.088
Payment Date February 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 750 million rand
When fungible
