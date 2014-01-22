New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2017 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 100.088

Payment Date February 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 750 million rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0994434487

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)