New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2022
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.2
Reoffer price 100.2
Yield 1.47 pct
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance
Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)