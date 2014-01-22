New Issue- ADB prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date April 12, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.814
Reoffer yield 1.913 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.9bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)