New Issue- ADB prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date April 12, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.814

Reoffer yield 1.913 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.9bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN US045167CM30

