New Issue-EIB prices $3.5 bln 2024 bond

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.5 Billion
Maturity Date January 29, 2024
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.619
Reoffer price 99.619
Yield 3.295 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Ovet Mid Swap
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)