New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln NOK to 2018 FRN

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Nibor + 20bp
Issue price 100.397
Reoffer price 100.397
Payment Date February 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DNB Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norway
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian crown
When fungible
