REFILE-New Issue- Gazprombank prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Gazprombank
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date January 30, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, HSBC & Gazprombank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
