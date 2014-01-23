New Issue- BremerLB prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (BremerLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date Janaury 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9287

