New Issue-IADB adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond
January 23, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IADB adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.691

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 0.792 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0971575880

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

