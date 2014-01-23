New Issue-Credit Agricole SFH prices 225 mln SFR 2021 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 12, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.377

Reoffer price 99.627

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & CA-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered Bond Programme

ISIN CH0235034110

