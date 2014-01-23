New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2018 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 105.30
Reoffer price 105.05
Yield 7.713 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct [0.25 pct (m&u) and 0 pct selling]
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5.675 billion rand
when fungible
