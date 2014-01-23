New Issue- Hamon & Cie prices 55 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hamon & Cie (International) SA

Issue Amount 55 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2020

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.5 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC

Listing NYSE Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN BE0002210764

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)