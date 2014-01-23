New Issue- Hamon & Cie prices 55 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hamon & Cie (International) SA
Issue Amount 55 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2020
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.5 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC
Listing NYSE Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
