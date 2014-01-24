New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 103.049
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 560 mln Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0235285068
