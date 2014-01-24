New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln SFR to 2023 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 103.049

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 560 mln Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0235285068

ISIN CH0142054391

