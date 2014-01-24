New Issue-BC Fribourg prices 50 mln SFR 2017 bond

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 03, 2017

Coupon 0.22 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.22 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 50

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0229881195

