New Issue-EBRD adds 25 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2014 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EBRD adds 25 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 25 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9 pct

Reoffer price 97.996

Yield 9.85 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings AAA (S&P)& AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 100 million brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0975105395

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

